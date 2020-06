Actress, Emelia Brobbey, has taken to social media to share a stunning photo of veteran actress, Grace Omaboe as she turns 74.

The veteran actress, popularly known as Maame Dokono, turned 74 years on June 24, 2020.

Miss Brobbey, taking to Instagram to mark Maame Dokono’s day, shared a photo with her coupled with a heartwarming message.

She described the veteran actress as her most adorable female legend whose legacy lives on.

Watch the photo below: