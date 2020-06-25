The Dubai Police has released a statement from their headquarters after they put out a video of how Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi was arrested together with his 12 friends who formed part of his team.

According to Dubai’s Police’s Commander-in-Chief, Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the con-team was involved in money laundering and cyber-fraud activities.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ Commander-in-Chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri: The arrest of 'Hushpuppi','Woodberry' & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

