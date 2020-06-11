Ghanaian presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has joined the tall list of social media influencers and celebrities who are sharing their views concerning the alleged arrest of a Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi is much noted for his luxurious lifestyle with no clear sign of the business keeping him in such elite circles.

According to reports, he was arrested by Interpol and FBI in Dubai together with some of his accomplices believed to be helping him in his line of work.

Delay has since reacted to the arrest by sharing her views on the arrest which has made waves on social media for days now.

Read her full reaction below:

I’m guessing this is one of the fake stories we hear of everyday but if it’s true then too bad. My brothers and sisters, don’t let the internet rush you o!!!!! Life is not a competition!!!

Life is working for you in your own time zone. You’re not too late or too early.

I read this piece years ago… New York is three hours ahead of California, but that doesn’t make California slow. Someone graduated at the age of 22, but waited five years before securing a good job.

Someone became a CEO at 25, and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50, and lived to 90 years. Someone is still single, while someone else got married.

Obama retired at 55, and Trump started at 70.

People around you might seem to be ahead of you, and some might seem to be behind you but everyone is running their own race, in their own time.

Life is about waiting for the right moment to act. You are very much on time.

Relax and be happy [SIC].

