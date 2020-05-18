Ghanaian TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has sent a strong message to ladies who focus only on their bodies and beauty.

According to her, it is rather better to concentrate on their brains since physical looks fade with time.

Taking to her Twitter page, the controversial presenter said; If you’re a lady and all you can boast of is your ass, you have a long way to go!

Her fans have since been reacting to her post with some seeking to find out who the advice is directed at.

