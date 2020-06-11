The Supreme Court has told lawyers in the case relating to the compilation of new voters’ register to avoid granting media interviews.

The Court said such commentaries have the potential of heightening the stakes in the matter for citizens in a manner that could potentially affect the peace of the country.

The seven member panel, comprising Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey specifically took issue with an interview the NDC’s Godwin Tamakloe had granted.

Mr Tamakloe clarified it was an interview he granted journalist Paul Adom Otchere sometime in May this year which was played back recently.

The Court however pointed out that even at that time the case had already been filed.

Mr Tamakloe then apologized to the court.

The Court cautioned lawyers in the case to desist from the practice of filing a case and arguing it publicly insisting they can rather file the case in the media if they don’t want the court to work.

“Stop talking, you can file your case in the media if you want to”, Justice Gbadegbe said.

The NDC wants the Apex Court to order the EC to allow citizens use the current voters ID card as proof of citizenship to participate in the upcoming registration exercise.

The court has set June 23, to deliver its judgement.