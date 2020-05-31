Delay

Popular media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known variously as Delay, has shared a very hot photo of herself chilling at the beach.

Reminiscing her days in Italy, the tough-talking ‘Delay Show’ hostess said: “Flashback to when I could visit Italy twice in a year just for the food, and without any nose mask.”

In the photo, shared on Instagram, the controversial broadcaster displayed her curves and raw thighs in a white bikini-like outfit with her black sunglasses to match.

As expected, the responses from her fans came in droves.

Read comments below:

