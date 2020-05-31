Comedienne Jacinta was dared by host of Showbiz Now, KMJ to remove her wig on live television during a ‘Truth or Dare’ segment on Joy Prime May 29, 2020.

Jacinta, who was on the show as the celebrity guest, was asked to choose from a set of questions.

The presenter then dared her to remove her wig or chew pepper or garlic.

Not comfortable with chewing either the pepper or garlic, she went straight to remove her wig, revealing her black ladies’ cap on her head throughout the show.

MORE:

The Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedian, known in real life as Jacinta Asi Ocansey, has many laurels to her name including Ghana Tertiary Awards 2016, Most Influential Student Comedian, Most Popular Student and Most Entertaining Student.

Showbiz Now airs on Joy Prime from Monday to Friday at 11:am.