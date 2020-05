The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will tonight address the nation on measures put in place by the government to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The address, slated for 10:00pm, will be the president’s 10th since the country recorded its first case in March 2020.

Expectations are high as the nation awaits the government’s new position on the ban on public gathering, border closure, shutdown of schools and churches among others.