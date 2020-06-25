Wife of musician Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan, is set to donate Coronavirus relief items to people in the Western region of Ghana.

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, forms part of the efforts of her foundation to curb the spread of the deadly disease spreading fast across the country.

The Joana Gyan Foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every individual achieves their potential regardless of their circumstances, will from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, 2020, visit Wasa Agona Amenfi.

The team will also donate Personal Protective Equipment to residents and healthcare officials based in Wasa Agona Amenfi.

Other activities include fumigation of religious places and market squares, which will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, and will be done by DeleteGhana, one of the leading waste management companies in the country.

Addressing her team before setting of, she said:

Joana Gyan Foundation believes that every person should be given the opportunity to excel.