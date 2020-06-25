Adom TV’s award-winning presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, is the new brand ambassador for Home Betting.

Countryman Songo, as he popularly called, will act as the brand spokesperson and participate in key programmes to better engage both clients and supporters.

An excited Songo in an interview described the deal as a life-changing initiative.

He noted that the one-year deal, subject to renewal, will help him make a meaningful difference in Ghanaian communities through sports.

Home of Betting comprises – sports, virtuals and casino for Ghana and the African sub-region. It is fast, easy and a user-friendly platform with software specifically developed, and responsive for the market needs.

KMK Entertainment Limited, the indigenous company behind the success story of Mybet in Africa, is the leading sportsbook provider in Ghana, with its Head Office located in Accra.

It has over two hundred offline shops in Ghana and surrounding African countries, with over one thousand employees in its establishment across Africa. KMK Entertainment is not only a successful gaming provider but also a ‘local hero’ as a company.