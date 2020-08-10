The award-winning host of Adom TV’s hit programme ‘Fire for Fire’, Patrick Osei Agyemang stunned listeners today when he made a dramatic return to his roots as host of Nhyira Power Sports on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Affectionately called Country Man Songo, one of the country’s outspoken sports journalists steps in as host of “Power Sports” on one of Multimedia Group’s Akan brands.

The fire man’s inclusion has since generated massive public attention after a video to announce his return went viral.

The broadcaster started his radio career with Kumasi-based Luv FM and later Nhyira FM before leaving for Adom FM/TV.

With his introduction, regular host on Nhyira Power Sports, Bright Kankam Boadu together with Kwabena Obeng Afriyie popular called ‘OB Thrice’ have since proceeded on their annual leave.

The new Power Sports show will kick off with Commentary Position where the host will introduce a local sports news and allow callers to phone in with their opinions on the story.

Touching on the development, Programmes Manager of Nhyira FM, Fiifi Okran, said the move will give listeners quality content.

“To give our listeners and viewers on Facebook quality content, we have decided to make some inclusions to our team.” Mr. Ocran said.

Apart from Country Man Songo, so new personalities have been recruited to join the team. They include;

Veteran Sports Broadcaster Clement Amoah, popularly known as Javier Clemente

He will come in as host and analyst. He has spent 20 years in the industry starting at Radio Mercury which was later christened, New Mercury.

He moved to English speaking Kapital Radio, then to Despite Media’s Hello FM all in Ashanti Region’s capital of Kumasi.

Mr. Amoah made a return to the Ashanti Kingdom working with Royal TV and Bohye TV where he combined journalism with managerial roles in both stations.

He joined the Multimedia Group later in his career, supporting the Luv Sports team before taking a new challenge at Nhyira FM. His career has spanned two decades with his strong understanding of the game.

Gabriel Gyamrah popularly known as Gabi Thuram – The Foreigner

The young journalist started his career in 2012 with Sunyani based Moonlite FM. His voice became very popular in the Brong Ahafo Region, majoring in foreign sports presentation and running sports commentary.

His inclusion will improve quality on the English Premiership commentary which the station owns exclusive rights to.

Bismark Owusu Bempah popularly known as Ayala.

He is an old member of the team. He stays on with the new team giving his listeners the best of analysis. His knowledge of football tactics and understanding of the game will come in handy.

Ayala started his radio journey as a student of University of Ghana as a volunteer on campus-based Radio Universe. He later joined Kapital Radio after moving back to the Garden City following completion of his university education.

EIBs Ultimate FM was his next destination before moving to Ash FM. He gained much recognition at Metro FM which was located at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region before joining Class FM’s Adehyie FM.

He gained more prominence later after joining Nhyira FM. He has since been a regular panelist on all the other Multimedia Group’s platforms including Joy News, Joy Prime and Adom TV. He has thirteen years of experience in radio.

Kelvin Owusu Ansah

He will come in as the head of production. His knowledge of the game makes him suitable for the job. Starting a successful career as Head of Sports on Focus FM, he joined Multimedia Group Limited when he started working with Luv FM.

He works as a foreign sports presenter, analyst and lead producer of sports shows on Luv FM. He contributes to sports content on Joy FM/ News.

Bright Yeboah Taylor aka BYT is known as the Sports Historian.

His knowledge of local sports history and personal relationship with veteran footballers makes him distinct in the industry. He started his career eight years ago with Ash FM.

After four years, he moved to the Kumasi Business Unit of Class Media Adehyie FM/ Kumasi FM.

For the refreshing history he brought on board, Nhyira FM in 2018 recruited him on the team.

The historian will be best to tell his history.