A Saudi man is reportedly set to take legal action against his wife for stealthily accessing his WhatsApp messages and monitoring them for nine months.

According to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, the man discovered that his wife, a school teacher, had managed to access his WhatsApp account and retrieved all the data and video clips that came to the account without his knowledge.

The publication reports that the man considered his wife’s behavior as ‘spying and cybercrime’ but wants an amicable settlement of the issue.

It was also reported that the woman sought a divorce, and in the settlement, she asked her estranged husband to clear some of the financial obligations between them before obtaining the divorce.

The woman refused to speak about the issue confirmed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette that she has made her decision to separate from her husband.