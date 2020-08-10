Ghana’s biggest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding answers to five ‘nagging questions’ with respect to the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal under the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Revisiting the abrupt termination of the PDS contract due to some breaches relative to the Demand Guarantee provided by PDS to Electricity Company of Ghana, the NDC noted that President Akufo-Addo had been silent on the dubious operations of PDS because he and his cabal of friends had profited from it.

The NDC demanded that President Akufo-Addo comes clear on the termination of the PDS contract by answering the following five questions:

Since the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu told Ghanaians that the Insurance Guarantee PDS presented for the takeover of the over GHS20 billion assets of ECG was fraudulent – a fact corroborated by Alkoot, the Quatar based Company which allegedly issued the said guarantee, who were those who perpetrated this fraud against Ghanaians and what actions has President Akufo-Addo taken to ensure that they answer for this fraud?

Who are the state actors who neglected to perform their fiduciary responsibility to the state by failing to conduct the necessary due diligence on the Insurance Guarantee presented by PDS, and what action has President Akufo-Addo taken against them?

Can the Akufo-Addo government tell Ghanaians the total amount of monies PDS collected from electricity consumers in the form of electricity bills, from 1st March, 2019 to 18th October, 2019, when the concession agreement was still in force?

Have those monies been accounted for, and if yes, have same been audited?