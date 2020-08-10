Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared adorable photos of her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam ahead of her birthday.

The ‘Royal baby’, Nyame Anuonyam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim Misa, will turn three on Tuesday, August 11.

Ahead of her 3rd birthday tomorrow, her mother has shared stunning photos of the Princess of Adumasa.

In the photos, the all-grown Nyame Enyimonam was seen posing on her father’s ‘powerful’ motorbike with a lovely smile.

READ ALSO:

Royalty, they say, comes with luxury and that is exactly the kind of fortune that is smiling at the Princess of Adumasa.

The veteran broadcaster, known by stool name as Oheneyere Nana Awo Dansua, is married to the Chief of Adumasa, Oyekechire Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, with the pair being blessed with a lovely daughter.

Check out the photos posted by her mother: