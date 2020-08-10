Reports reaching Adomonline indicates that veteran Ghanaian actor and producer, Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Osofo Dadzie, has passed on.

Though the cause of his death is unknown, he is said to have died in the early hours of Monday, August 10, 2020, aged 89.

Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, confirmed the news on Accra-based Okay FM.

According to him, Osofo Dadzie’s sister called to inform him since he is a close friend of the family.

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Osofo Dadzie mourns Super OD

He was known as one of the pioneers of Ghana’s entertainment industry and a member of the Osofo Dadzie group, a drama and concert group.