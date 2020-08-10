Ex-wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, actress Damilola Adegbite, has taken to social media to flaunt their son.

Miss Adegbite, taking to her Instagram page, shared an adorable video of Brian, who rocked a blue and black striped Lacoste shirt.

His mother was heard in the background expressing her excitement about how much of a big boy he had become already.

Sharing the video, she wrote this caption: “Birthday in a bit.”

Mr Attoh and the actress got married in 2015 and divorced in September 2017.

Watch the video below: