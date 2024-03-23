Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is urging aspiring actors to prioritize honing their craft over the pursuit of fame.

The seasoned actor holds the view that many emerging talents are eager to make a name for themselves in the film industry at the expense of their dedication to the craft.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Tinsel star, who has similarly starred in films such as “The Rangers” and “Zombie Ted,” cautioned against the temptation to chase fame prematurely, explaining that true recognition in the industry would follow once individuals have attained mastery in their craft.

He said: “What I can tell the upcoming talents in our industry is to focus on getting to know the industry and what it takes to make one an actor of great calibre. Don’t chase after fame; it will rather chase you when you properly master the industry. Let us recognize that true success in the entertainment industry is built on a foundation of hard work, dedication and a genuine passion for the craft.”

The popular actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest project, “NINE,” which he produced and directed.

