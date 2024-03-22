Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has denied accusations of plagiarism regarding her recent address to Parliament concerning internet service disruptions.

In an interview on Accra based Peace FM, the Minister addressed claims made by Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, during a parliamentary session.

Mr. Mohammed had alleged that, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful’s speech mirrored one delivered by Nigeria’s Ministry of Communication.

Dismissing these accusations, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated that, the claim by the Tamale Central MP lacked substance.

She said her parliamentary address was meticulously crafted based on extensive research and consultations with telecommunications industry stakeholders.

“I went to Parliament to address the House about the recent cut in our internet services, and after my speech, one MP accused me of plagiarising my speech from Nigeria. But I realised in the moment that he did not know what he was saying, and so it was not necessary for me to respond to him. Sometimes we have to overlook certain things,” she said.

