The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says the party’s parliamentary candidates would be allocated targets in the upcoming general elections.

He said this was aimed at enticing the PCs and ensuring that they do not defer from campaigning for votes after being allocated the necessary resources with the mindset that the NPP is not popular in their constituency.

Mr. Boakye was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Volta Regional Campaign Team at the NPP regional secretariat in Ho.

“Let me on the authority of His Excellency, the next President and the 2024 leadership of the campaign team inform you that you are going to be given targets”, he said.

He added that the national campaign team would analyze the performance of the NPP in each of the constituencies, the voting pattern and arrive at achievable targets to break the 8.

He asserted that votes from every constituency are important as it would compound to eventually help the Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the elections and retain the NPP in power.

“For instance, if you achieve your target, even if you lose the election, in our books you have won the election. If at the end of the day, you do not achieve your target, but then you win your constituency, in our books you have lost. Do you know why, because we want parliamentary [votes] and we want presidential [votes] as well”, he stressed.

Mr. Boakye said that PCs who achieve their targets would merit appointments in the government of Dr. Bawumia.

He entreated the Constituency Executives and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to desist from undermining their PC and join forces with them to canvas for votes ahead of the elections.

“Please, this is a request from His Excellency the Vice President, in unity we shall prevail, it is important that we work together to make sure that we achieve our targets”, he said.

Mr. Boakye expressed optimism that the Volta Region under the leadership of the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah would witness an appreciation in votes in the December 7th general elections.

