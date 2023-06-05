Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vehemently refuted the allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding his party’s collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) to add aspirant Charles Opoku’s name to the Assin North voters register ahead of the upcoming by-election.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, Nana Boakye expressed his dismay at the NDC’s consistent criticism of the EC.

He remarked, “When I initially came across the statement, I thought it was a fabrication. I never expected that a respected NDC Communications Officer, who is also a lawyer, would propagate such unfounded claims.”

Nana Boakye clarified that both NPP candidates participating in the by-election were legitimate residents of Assin North, aged 21 years or older, registered voters, and not dual citizens.

Confident in his party’s triumph on June 27, 2023, Nana Boakye disclosed that the NPP would select its candidate for the upcoming election on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Previously, the NDC had accused Charles Opoku of lacking voter registration in the constituency and labeled the inclusion of his name in the voters register as “illegal.”

The NDC alleged that this maneuver was orchestrated to aid Opoku’s candidacy.

In response to these accusations, the EC released a statement categorically refuting them, emphasizing the falsehood of the claims and urging the public to disregard them.

The EC further clarified that an individual does not need to be a registered voter in a specific constituency to be eligible to run for elections there.

ALSO READ:

Assin-North bye-elections: NPP shades NDC over ‘baseless claims’

Assin North bye-election: EC responds to NDC’s accusation of inserting candidate’s name in Voters…

NDC alleges plot by EC, NPP to engage in illegal transfer of name into…