District Executive of Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, has taken a firm stance against Tonnisco stone quarry for conducting operations without a valid permit.

Displaying his frustration, he blocked the entrance of the quarry with a refuse container.

Efforts to engage with the quarry management and their Chinese counterparts regarding the payment of a business operating permit have proven fruitless over the past six months.

During an interview with Adom News, Mr. Darko Quarm revealed that the assembly has introduced the Quarry Development Fund.

This fund aims to provide support for the advancement of stone quarry communities within the district.

He stressed that the refuse container will remain in place until Tonnisco stone quarry adheres to both the assembly’s regulations and the laws of the country.

The DCE further asserted that the assembly will not tolerate Chinese quarry companies operating without fulfilling their tax obligations and causing detrimental effects on the communities in which they operate.

He expressed his determination to ensure that these companies comply with all requirements to safeguard the welfare of the communities.

