The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked an allegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the party is in cahoots with the Electoral Commission to illegally insert the name of an unqualified candidate in the Assin-North voters register.

According to the party, the claims are spurious and baseless and intended to mislead the Ghanaian public.

The NPP stressed that the party has not engaged in any such action that would jeopardise the nation’s democratic gains.

They explained that the party is yet to hold its parliamentary primary for Assin-North to elect the party’s parliamentary candidate for the bye-election.

According to the party, they are currently focused on selecting a qualified and capable candidate, “one who carries no legal baggage like the NDC’s Mr James Gyakye Quayson” to represent the people of Assin North.

“The NPP wishes to assure Ghanaians, particularly the people of Assin North that it is committed to upholding and defending the 1992 constitution,” the statement concluded.

