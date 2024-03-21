Senior High School (SHS) students in the Ashanti region were rescued by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday when temperatures rose above bearable limits.

The students were at the stadium to support their schools as they qualified for the annual Super Zonal Athletics Competition.

In the lunch hours of Thursday, the scorching sun produced rising temperatures and unbearable heat to the discomfort of the students.

LuvSports gathered that some of the students complained about the intensity of the heat to the security officials, who prompted the attention of the Fire Service to come to the aid of the students.

The fire tenders sprayed water into the stands to help manage the rising temperatures and to hydrate the students who felt uncomfortable with the weather inside the stadium.

Sources within the service disclosed the temperature rose above 34 degrees and the intervention helped the students to withstand the situation.