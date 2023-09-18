National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says he is impressed with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Per his assessment, the process has been going smoothly although there are slight technical challenges.

“Yesterday I visited some district offices to assess the registration exercise. The officers were working tirelessly and I think it’s commendable” the NPP Youth leader said.

He urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to keep calm as their concerns over the exercise will be addressed.

Nana B held the view that, even with the right machines, not all persons who have turned 18 years and above can get registered in this limited exercise.

Meanwhile, the NDC has accused the EC of deploying faulty and dysfunctional machines to its strongholds, in an attempt to disenfranchise some voters.

The limited registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, despite an injunction filed by the NDC and four other parties.

The 21-day exercise is expected to end on October 09, 2023.

