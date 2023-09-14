North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has set up a team to monitor the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a tweet, he stressed that the team will ensure every newly turned 18-year-old in the constituency partakes in the process.

“Despite the despicable machinations of the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission to suppress votes by restricting registration to single EC Offices, we in North Tongu are determined not to leave any 18-year-old behind. Kindly take note of this plan for successful facilitation,” he tweeted.

On Monday, the EC commenced the exercise at its 268 district offices nationwide, despite an injunction by five political parties.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other opposition parties have expressed their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the EC is carrying out the registration process.

According to the NDC, the electoral body has deployed faulty and dysfunctional registration machines to its strongholds in order to disenfranchise eligible voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Below is the tweet:

Despite the despicable machinations of the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission to suppress votes by restricting registration to single EC Offices, we in North Tongu are determined not to leave any 18-year-old behind



Kindly take note of this plan for a successful facilitation pic.twitter.com/QAvyDqQprg — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) September 13, 2023

ALSO READ: