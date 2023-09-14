A female passenger is reported dead in an accident close to the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) tower at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The accident occurred when an Urvan, a sprinter, and a taxi collided.

An eyewitness told Accra-based UTV that, the Urvan driver failed brake and crashed into the sprinter and taxi, which were moving in the same direction.

Three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the eyewitness, the driver of the Urvan vehicle with the registration number GR-6313-19 was traveling from Lapaz to Accra.

He reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

