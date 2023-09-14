Cocoa farmers in the Western North region have expressed their gratitude to the government and the Ghana Cocoa Board for the historic increase in the cocoa producer price.

The government recently raised the producer price for cocoa, marking a significant jump from GH¢800.00 to GH¢1,308.00 per bag, with a corresponding increase from GH¢12,800.00 to GH¢20,943.00 per tonne, representing a 63.5% increment over the previous price.

Cocoa farmers in the region, who have faced years of hardship and financial struggle, lauded this move, which they believe will improve their livelihoods and provide a more sustainable income for their hard work.

They expressed their new found hope in the cocoa business which will help them cater for their families.

In addition to the price increment, they also commended government’s introduction of the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme to rehabilitate and replant old, diseased and abandoned cocoa farms.

The farmers urged the youth to engage in farming and called for an end to cocoa smuggling to neighboring countries to enable government achieve its cocoa production targets.

