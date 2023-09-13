Newmont Africa has denied media publications alleging they connived with the police to arrest some members of the Concerned Farmers Association in its Ahafo North Project’s mining site.

Confirming the incident, the company said four farmers were arrested on September 1, 2023, after they defied an order by the Duayaw Nkwanta Circuit court and attacked workers.

This followed an earlier attack during which a company vehicle was vandalised by the farmers led by one John Mensah.

In a statement, Newmont said in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, it has accessed over 98% of the land required to begin construction of the Ahafo North project.

As a result, about 2,500 farmers and landowners have been compensated after negotiations.

This, the company explained with the Resettlement and Crop Rate Negotiation Committees, jointly constituted by impacted farmers, property owners, traditional leaders, as well as community and government representatives.

But some 21 farmers, belonging to the Concerned Farmers Association, however, refused to abide by the outcome of the negotiations and subsequently declined enumeration of their farms and structures.

“They have been uncooperative despite the extensive engagement and mediation

efforts aimed at addressing their concerns, including interventions by eminent traditional chiefs, youth leaders, and other relevant stakeholders,” the statement read in parts.

According to Newmont, the group is demanding individual negotiations that could result in potential rates beyond what was agreed upon, leading to unfair compensation in comparison to the already compensated 2,500 farmers.

The farmers have actively and aggressively disrupted land-clearing activities by the company and its contractors, but Newmont said it has resorted to good faith to reduce tension.

Meanwhile, Newmont Africa says it remains committed to progressing the Ahafo North Project in a responsible and sustainable manner, having due regard for the human rights of all persons affected.

“The company respects and proactively engages in good faith dialogue to reach mutually

acceptable solutions. The Ahafo North Project has therefore enjoyed strong community,

regulatory, and broader stakeholder support and approval,” the statement noted.

