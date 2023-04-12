Newmont Africa says a fire incident that occurred at its ’s Ahafo South Mine onsite laboratory on Sunday, April 9, has been brought under control.

According to Alex Annin, General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, there was, “no fatalities or injuries were recorded.”

“We are relieved that the incident did not result in any injury or fatality to the workforce who remain our most important resource. Everyone is safe and back to work,” he added.

Mr Annin said, “The regulatory authorities have visited the incident scene and have commenced Investigations. We await the results to understand the cause of the fire and determine the next steps.”

“Safety remains our topmost priority and we look forward to applying the lessons learnt from the investigations to avoid a repeat incidence,” Alex Annin concluded.

ALSO READ:

Residential facilities at Newmont’s Ahafo South Mines attacked

People’s Forum: Kenyasi residents threaten war against Newmont