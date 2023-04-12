Ghanaian beauty queen, Hamamat Montia has shared photos of her partner and kids on social media.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, the beauty queen wrote “Happy birthday to my partner in crime. #odoy3wo”.

Fans and well wishes including popular personalities sent congratulatory messages to Hamamat and her family.

Hamamat Montia who owns a skincare brand has earned the nickname ‘Queen of Ghana’ for promoting the country’s rich culture as well as shea butter from the Northern region.

Below is the post

