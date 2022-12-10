Former Miss Malaika winner, Hamamat Montia, has released a steamy photo showing off her slender figure in a colourful outfit over inner see-through leggings.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former beauty queen mildly celebrated motherhood as she recently added another child to her family.

The Ghanaian mother and entrepreneur had earlier posted a lovely photo announcing the birth of her baby.

Her recent snap accentuates her stunning figure, albeit with her gorgeous legs partly hidden.

While the image is old, netizens, especially her male fans, took to the comment section to gush over her beauty. One described her as a ”goddess”.