Former Ghanaian beauty queen and business mogul, Hamamat Montia, has flaunted her exquisite lifestyle on social media.

To mark Ghana’s Independence Day, Hamamat went on a boat cruise with her adorable baby. She flaunted the lavish interior of the boat and how she enjoyed herself.

Dancing to some good music, she threw her hands in the air as she looks happy in the video. She also showed the beautiful meals she was served.

In the video, she showed her fans, both Ghana and abroad, the beautiful tourist scenery the country possesses.

Reggie Rockstone and many others have gushed over her lavish lifestyle as they shower her with beautiful compliments.

