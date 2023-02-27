Ghanaian model and a former Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia, has got many people drooling over the smooth dark skin of her newborn child.

Sharing adorable moments with her baby, the beauty queen showed her fervent followers from across the globe how babies are bathed in Africa, Ghana especially.

In the series of photos, she had on her right side a calabash filled with unrefined shea butter and a large calabash pot filled with water next to it.

On the left side, she had another covered calabash that could contain local black soap since Hamamat is known for promoting made-in-Ghana products.

Bathing her lovely dark skin baby, she used a small calabash to fetch some water from the large pot of calabash and poured it on it while it lay head facing down on her legs.

A part of the caption she wrote under the post she hinted that her baby enjoys a soothing traditional shower during hot afternoons.

“My baby enjoys a cool traditional shower on a Hot afternoon. Rewriting our history starts with having babies,” she said.

Hamamat slays in see-through leggings; fans react

Hamamat breaks internet after sharing first photo of her newborn