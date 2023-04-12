Aspiring flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has said Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong’s claims that the ruling party will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should it win the 2024 elections was inappropriate.

According to him, Mr. Acheampong made the comment to excite enthusiastic crowd at the event.

“Bryan’s comment was inappropriate. After elections, if you win, you win and if you lose, you lose. You cannot say you won’t hand over power after election. No government has done that. I don’t think that was what he meant,” he stated.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Mr. Acheampong addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, said the NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC.

His statement has however been widely condemned by many. The NDC legal team has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately arrest and prosecute him.

But Mr. Agyepong said the NDC is seeking to gain political capital out of the issue.

He maintained that, Mr. Acheampong’s comments does not pose any threat ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Agyepong charged responsible politicians to be careful of their speeches.

NPP to petition CID for arrest of Mahama, Aseidu Nketia [Listen]

NDC petitions CID over Bryan Acheampong’s comment

Hanna Bisiw and NDC’s Women’s Wing slam Bryan Acheampong over ‘reckless’ statement [Video]