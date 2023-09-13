Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu is enraged about the deployment of faulty and dysfunctional machines by the Electoral Commission (EC) to his constituency.

The lawmaker who monitored the first day of the limited registration exercise indicated that, the electoral body sent only two registration machines to the constituency made up of 307 polling stations and 15 electoral areas.

He bitterly complained about the network system which slowed down the registration process.

At the close of the day, the EC was able to register only 35 young voters in the Madina constituency.

“In Madina, we have 307 polling stations with 15 Electoral areas. The EC today brings us only 2 registration machines: One is faulty and the other dysfunctional; network is mostly down. Is the EC really working to disenfranchise people? Only 15 people registered as at 2:30pm. Sad. We could only register 35 people after a whole day. This is unacceptable,” he tweeted.

— Francis-Xavier Sosu (@fx_sosu) September 12, 2023

