The Director of Elections for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako says the party is pleased with the engagement with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the limited voter registration exercise.

Speaking to JoyNews after an IPAC meeting on Tuesday, April 9, he stated that the limited voter registration exercise which is scheduled to take place from May 7 to 27 will allow Ghanaians who are not currently registered to vote the opportunity to do so.

According to Mr Nimako, the EC had planned to conduct the registration exercise at its district offices.

However, the Commission has acknowledged that some electoral areas are difficult to reach and has therefore agreed to explore alternative locations.

“Today the EC informed us that beyond the district offices, there are also some difficult-to-reach electoral areas which numbered to 775 and have also added 25 tertiary institutions to it.

“But upon further discussions, we suggested to the EC that it makes sense to look at other institutions like training colleges as well as the Senior High Schools. This is to allow our brothers and sisters who have difficulties reaching out to the registration centres at the district offices to have the opportunity to have their names registered,” he said.

Mr Nimako raised concerns about the missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), stating that the Electoral Commission had announced that some of their offices had been attacked, resulting in the loss or damage to some of the devices.

“Here at the headquarters, five of their laptops which are part of the BVR components were stolen. They have made reports to the police. I think that parties are always ready to continue engaging with the EC and bring ideas on board that will enhance and deepen our democracy,” he added.

