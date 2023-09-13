The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is keenly monitor the ongoing limited voter registration exercise despite the party’s suit against the Electoral Commission (EC).

The NDC on Tuesday, September 12, accused the Electoral Commission of making the voter registration process difficult in it strongholds.

The ongoing limited voter registration is targeted to register over 1.3 million persons who have turned 18.

The 21-day exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, and is scheduled to end on October 2.

Addressing the press, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said members of the party will monitor the exercise to ensure that the process is not manipulated by the EC.

“We are very ready but we care for the poor registrants who must cater for the costs and constraints of being registered to vote. We currently have our agents and officers in all 268 district offices of the Electoral Commission countrywide and we are keenly and actively monitoring the process. We will ensure that the manipulation of the EC and the NPP to rig the process are defeated and defeated soundly.”’