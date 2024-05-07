The first day of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Greater Accra region faced delays due to network challenges.

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa at a press conference on Monday announced the 27-day exercise will also be conducted in 25 public university campuses to allow students to register.

However, on a visit to some campuses, Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa observed that the process had halted.

There was uneasy calm at the UNIMAC-IJ campus in Dzorwulu as well as the University of Ghana (Legon) campus.

At the University of Ghana campus, the first ID card was not issued until 12:50 pm, a delay that left many students and staff anxious to participate in the process.

The situation was no different at the UNIMAC-IJ campus as EC staff urged calm and restraint among the applicants.

Similar technical challenges were faced by applicants in some districts across the country including Ayawaso West Wougon, Ayawaso Central, Korle Klotey, Ayawaso East, Tamale metropolis and Ayawaso North.

However, the EC has said the technical challenges were due to internet connectivity which have been resolved in most of the centres.

Meanwhile, the exercise is scheduled to end on May 27 and the EC aims to register approximately 623,000 new voters.

