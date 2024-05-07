The ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Greater Tamale Metropolis is facing delays due to power outages, unstable network services, and technical issues with registration equipment.

This has led to frustration among numerous applicants who have gathered at the Sagnerigu and Tamale metro registration centers in hopes of obtaining their voter identification cards.

A final-year student at the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO), Abubakari Naimah who arrived at the registration center as early as 4:30 am expressed frustration over the matter.

She underscored the importance of prior testing of the machines to ensure smooth operation.

“I came here around 4 to 5:00 am to register because we were given holidays to do so, but it’s past 11:00 am and I’m yet to go through the process. There are lights out and their machines are not even working.“

“I think they are not serious about the exercise. They should have tried their machines since yesterday to be sure,” she told 3News.

The Electoral Commission had earlier stated that it is targeting to register some 632,000 prospective applicants in its ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which spans from May 7 to May, 27.

It also said it has made provision for generator sets, which are expected to be used in its mobile registration centers in hard-to-reach areas.

The Electoral Commission is however yet to comment on the matter in the Tamale Metropolis.

READ MORE: