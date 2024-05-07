An elderly brother known as Kwasi has allegedly inflicted gunshot wounds on his 17-year-old younger brother while hunting for bush meat.

The incident occurred at Dakurpe, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The elder brother had intended to shoot a bird on his farm but unfortunately, his younger brother, Yaw was in the line of fire, resulting in gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The father of the victim and suspect, Aba-irasug who narrated the unfortunate incident to Adom News said Yaw was rushed to the Bole district government hospital.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Bole police.

The suspect has been remanded into police custody while the victim is receiving treatment at the Bole district government hospital.

READ ALSO: