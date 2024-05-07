Renowned musician, Lord Paper, has recounted the period he had his heart shattered by his lover who cheated on him with fellow artist, Mr Drew.

Expressing his feelings on the matter, Lord Paper revealed that he was deeply hurt by the betrayal, especially since he had envisioned a future with his girlfriend, whom he referred to as Jane.

He revealed he loved her immensely and was planning on tying the knot with her.

However, he said he became suspicious when he noticed a shift in her attitude, coupled with rumors he heard from friends.

Ultimately, Lord Paper said he confronted Mr Drew, who came clean but offered the explanation that he did not know they were an item.

Despite feeling betrayed, Lord Paper said he appreciated Mr Drew’s honesty and accepted his apology.

In response to the situation, Lord Paper decided to end his relationship with Jane, acknowledging that he could not overlook her betrayal.

While he has forgiven both Jane and Mr Drew, Lord Paper affirmed that he has no intention of rekindling his relationship with Jane.

The What Do Girls Really Want composer shared that the incident has served as motivation for him to work harder and focus on his career.