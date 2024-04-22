Ghanaian singer Lord Paper has reflected on his controversial track “Ewurama,” stating that he would have handled things differently if given the chance to go back in time.

Lord Paper explained that when he dropped the track, he was young in the industry and lacked a proper team to handle the buzz surrounding it. He admitted that he didn’t take full advantage of the situation.

“I was very young, and we shared ideas, and it was one of those days… and I didn’t think it would go that far. I wasn’t ready for the industry. I didn’t have a team, and people don’t really like you when you are not from a team. I had no idea about the industry… if it were today, I would have turned it into something positive,” Lord Paper said.

He acknowledged that “Ewurama” both helped and hindered him, leading to collaborations with artists like Mr Eazi and Fameye. However, he noted that initially, Ghanaians and some celebrities didn’t want to associate themselves with him because of the controversial nature of the song.

“Initially, they didn’t understand it. But now, a lot of artistes are connecting with me. Before, I was sidelined, musicians were not even talking to me. I went to radio stations and some sacked me,” he added in an interview on Showtym with Andy Dosty.

Lord Paper’s reflections highlight his growth and maturity in the industry, as well as his willingness to learn from experiences and turn them into positive opportunities for the future.

