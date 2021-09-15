Budding Soul and Afrobeats musician, Lord Paper, has detailed events leading to his fight with colleague Bosom Pyung at a bar.

Born Michael Takyi-Frimpong, Lord Paper made headlines after a video of him being abused in a restaurant bar went viral.

Narrating his side of the story in an interview with Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, Lord Paper said the assault was rather uncalled for and he disclosed plans were in place to bring Bosom Pyung to book.

He revealed that on that fateful day, he was in the bar to promote his latest song when Bosom and some alleged thugs took over and served him with punches.

Among the kicks and punches thrown at him by the heavily-built men, he said two strong ones landed on his chest.

Asked to detail what caused the fight, Lord revealed that it was all because he took out Bosom Pyung’s verse from his song and replaced it with Mr Drew’s.

“I don’t know how he knew I was there. I just saw him and a few guys attacking me. Before that, he was loud and ranting but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. He is my friend and we come way back so if he had a problem with me, I expected him to contact me.

“He sent me a beat that he wants me to do a verse and chorus for him which I did. he also included his verse and it was a hit. I also had a burger highlife tune so I asked him to do a verse on mine so we have a collection of songs to release together,” he narrated.

After the agreement, Lord Paper said he booked a studio for them to record, but Bosom Pyung stood him up for eight hours without any explanation.

As the deadline for the release of the song was approaching, the Dzigbordi hitmaker said he was forced to drop Bosom for Mr Drew, who was ready to drop his verse.

“He wasn’t ready to release his and I wanted mine quick. He gave us a day, time and I booked a venue for 1:00 pm. Up to 9:00pm, he had still not arrived despite telling us long ago that he was on his way. After that time, all calls made to him were unanswered. My boss was upset because that was a sign of unseriousness,” he said.

Lord Paper suspects this could have angered Bosom Pyung to fight him.

He continued that after the assault, his team reached out to Bosom Pyung and his manager touted depression as the reason for his actions.

Lord Paper advised that Bosom needs to be counseled if he is indeed going through mental stress.

Meanwhile, the duo had released a song earlier, titled Asabone.