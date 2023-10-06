Kweku Smoke and Lord Paper, two of the prominent figures in the Ghanaian music scene, recently took Dubai by storm as they embarked on a luxurious yacht cruise with EyesInDubai.

According to the two, this exclusive experience allowed them to unwind and soak up the breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline while basking in the warm Arabian sun after a successful concert in Dubai.

With their passion for music and zest for life, the duo embraced this unforgettable adventure with open arms.

Kweku Smoke, known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and rap, has been making waves with his chart-topping hits, while Lord Paper, a versatile artiste, continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic sound and captivating lyrics.

As they sailed through the pristine waters, these talented musicians undoubtedly found inspiration amidst the beauty that surrounded them.

According to the CEO of EyesInDubai, Kingsley Kojo Aikins, this remarkable cruise was one of a kind, where music and luxury collide demonstrating why EyesInDubai continues to be the epitome of elegance and extravagance in the City of Gold.

EyesInDubai, a luxury concierge service, curated this exceptional experience, ensuring that every detail was meticulously taken care of.

From the moment they stepped aboard the majestic yacht, Kweku Smoke and Lord Paper were treated to world-class service, impeccable hospitality, and an ambience that exudes opulence.

EyesInDubai has hosted renowned personalities from other parts of Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

From Ghana, the agency has hosted Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Sandra Ankobea, DWP Academy dancers, Asantewaa, Dr. Cryme, celebrity dentists, Lil Wayne, and other great families and corporate organisations from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.

