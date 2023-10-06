For the second consecutive year, Holy Child School has failed yet again to win its preliminary contests to qualify for the one-eighth stage of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

The school was beaten fair and square by Wesley Grammar SHS with a narrow point of 3.

In a close contest, Wesley Grammar garnered 46 points against Holy Child’s 43 points.

HOLICO led through the first and second rounds of the contest but were taken by surprise after Wesley Grammar gave them a good run for their money in the third round.

In 2022, Holy Child School exited the competition after losing out to Kumasi Secondary Technical School in a tie-breaker

In the first round of the contest Holy Child School led with 8 points, but the speed race proved tough.

The girls from Angel’s Hill seem to have lost touch with the bells as Wesley Grammar kept snatching some speed race questions to inch closer.

All hope is however not lost, as the girls who show “actions and not words” could qualify for the one-eighth stage as one of the top runners-up.

Meanwhile, first-timers St. Andrew’s SHS, a private school, managed to get 18 points at the end of the contest.

The students are promising a better performance should they qualify for the national tournament next year.

The contestants who are sophomores say their experience on the national stage gives them a fair idea of what to expect.