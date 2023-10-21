The stage is set for the highly anticipated 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale, with the top three contenders now settled.

Opoku Ware School, PRESEC Legon, and Achimota School beat some of their fiercest rivals to emerge winners in Thursday’s semi-final match-ups.

Collectively, these three schools boast an impressive tally of 11 championship titles. With such a history, none of these institutions are strangers to the grand finale’s intense battleground.

Scheduled for October 31, the finale promises to be a thrilling clash of intellect and knowledge, a true battle of former champions.

It’s a chance for Achimota School and Opoku Ware to seek redemption, as they aim to avenge their losses to PRESEC Legon in the 2009 and 2020 finals, respectively.

Meanwhile, defending champions, PRESEC, have their sights set on an exceptional feat: back-to-back victories.

As the current titleholders, they aspire to secure their 8th trophy, to further solidify their position as record holders in the competition’s history.

Below, see what rich history these three combatant schools bring into the contest.

Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC Legon)

Established in 1938

NSMQ record holders (Most trophies)

7-time champions (1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022)

12 appearances at the finals

1st Runner-up on four occasions

Only school to win trophy back-to-back

Reigning Greater Accra Regional Champions

4-time Regional Champions (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

Motto: “In Lumine Tuo Videbimus Lumen” (In Thy Light We Shall See Light)

Opoku Ware School (OWASS)

Established in 1952

2-time champions (1997 and 2002)

Nine appearances at the finals

1st runner-up on five occasions (1995, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2016)

2nd runner-up on one occasion (2020)

2022 Ashanti Regional Champions

Motto: Deus Lux Scientiae (God is the Light of Knowledge)

Achimota School (Motown)