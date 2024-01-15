As the academic year kicks off, several outstanding contestants from the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have gained admission to the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Among the notable achievers is Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, affectionately known as “Demon,” who gained popularity for his brilliance during the NSMQ 2023 representing Prempeh College. Yaw has successfully secured admission to pursue Civil Engineering at KNUST.

Afriyie Enuson Phillipa, brilliant NSMQ 2023 contestant for St. Louis SHS who scored 8As in her WASSCE gained admission to study Human Biology (Medicine).

Similarly, Faizatu Mbo Abu Safianu, another bright NSMQ 2023 contestant from St. Louis SHS with 8As in her WASSCE, has secured admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST.

Forson Franklyn, popular and brainiac NSMQ 2023 Opoku Ware School contestant gains admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST.

Amoateng Acheampong, also known as “AI,” from Prempeh College, exhibited exceptional intelligence during the NSMQ 2023. With an impressive 8As in his WASSCE, Amoateng has secured admission to study Human Biology (Medicine).