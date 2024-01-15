On January 27, 2024, delegates from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will participate in polls to choose parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections in December.

The party has already finalized candidates for constituencies without incumbent MPs, termed “orphan constituencies.”

Primaries for constituencies won in the 2020 elections are slated for January 27. Out of the 326 candidates cleared for the primaries, several sitting MPs are running uncontested.

Below is the regional breakdown of the MPs not being contested:

Greater Accra Region:

Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Savannah Region

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP

Upper West Region

Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP

Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP

Northern Region

Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP

Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP

Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP

Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP

Central Region

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP

Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP

Ashanti Region

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP

Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP

Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP

Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP

Eastern Region

Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP

Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP

Western North

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP

Bono East

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP

Bono Region

Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP

Ahafo Region

Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP

