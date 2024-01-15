On January 27, 2024, delegates from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will participate in polls to choose parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections in December.
The party has already finalized candidates for constituencies without incumbent MPs, termed “orphan constituencies.”
Primaries for constituencies won in the 2020 elections are slated for January 27. Out of the 326 candidates cleared for the primaries, several sitting MPs are running uncontested.
Below is the regional breakdown of the MPs not being contested:
Greater Accra Region:
Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP
Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP
Savannah Region
Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP
Upper West Region
Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP
Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP
Northern Region
Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP
Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP
Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP
Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP
Central Region
Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP
Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP
Ashanti Region
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP
Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP
Dr John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP
Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP
Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP
Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP
Eastern Region
Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP
Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP
Western North
Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP
Bono East
Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP
Bono Region
Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP
Ahafo Region
Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP
UCC appoints first visually impaired law lecturer
Burial date for Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) announced
Meet the former Black Stars player who is now a musician…