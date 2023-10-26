Primetime Limited, the organisers of the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) has rescheduled the finale for the 2023 edition to Monday, October 30, 2023.

The finale, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra, was postponed to October 31 due to Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III’s funeral.

However, the organisers have in a new announcement communicated it will now take place at 2 p.m on Monday.

The development, according to Primetime, is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond its control.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated finale will be between seven-time champion PRESEC-Legon and two-time champions, Achimota School and Opoku Oware School.

Defending champion, PRESEC has set its sights set on an exceptional feat: back-to-back victories.

But it’s a chance for Achimota School and Opoku Ware to seek redemption, as they aim to avenge their losses to PRESEC Legon in the 2009 and 2020 finals, respectively.

