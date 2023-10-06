The one-week observation of the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor, has been set for October 11, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at the Peduase residence of former President Kufuor from morning to evening.

This was announced in a statement issued by the office of the former President and signed by senior aide, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofuor.

The statement noted that, well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them should kindly do so by Monday, October 9.

This is to pave way for preparation for Tuesday’s activity.

Below is the full statement

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1 at her home after battling a prolonged illness.

She was 88.

Scores of Ghanaians have since trooped to their residence to commiserate with the widower and the entire family.

READ MORE: